Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 5,000 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00.

NASDAQ FEIM opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.57. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

