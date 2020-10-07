Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Up 8.7%

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.27. 115,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 182,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several brokerages have commented on FREQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $671.91 million and a P/E ratio of -15.72.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $103,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,402.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus bought 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 319,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,214 shares of company stock worth $1,113,469. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 50,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 173,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 120,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

