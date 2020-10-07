FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States."

FSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 108,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

