FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.68. FSD Pharma shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 80 shares trading hands.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on FSD Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.37.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. Sell-side analysts expect that FSD Pharma Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

