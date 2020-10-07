Fulton Bank N. A. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $42,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

