Fulton Bank N. A. Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after buying an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.47.

NYSE BABA opened at $292.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $779.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.37 and a 200-day moving average of $233.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

