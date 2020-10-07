Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 3,052 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

Shares of COF opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

