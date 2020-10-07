Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 74848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49). As a group, research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,124,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,337,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,453,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,091,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,580,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

