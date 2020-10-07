FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $320,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,352.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $349,426.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,288.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,688. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

