FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bouygues in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bouygues has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

