FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Exxon Mobil Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

NYSE XOM opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

