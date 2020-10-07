FY2020 Earnings Forecast for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $135.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.74. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 223,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

