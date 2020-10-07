FY2020 EPS Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Golden Star Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $4.10 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSS. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.