FY2020 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HMST. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of HMST opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 71.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in HomeStreet by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 7.3% during the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 511,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 40.1% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 269,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,281 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 13,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $333,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,258 shares of company stock worth $770,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

