FY2020 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UTI. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $54.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 158.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,764 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,630.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,294. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.