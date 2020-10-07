FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:THC opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 832,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

