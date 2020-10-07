FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Lowered by Cormark

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tecsys in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.28 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCS. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tecsys from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Laurentian boosted their target price on Tecsys from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSE:TCS opened at C$32.81 on Monday. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$13.23 and a 1 year high of C$35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19. The stock has a market cap of $473.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.91.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

