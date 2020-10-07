FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Constellation Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $10.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

STZ opened at $180.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.91. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 178.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

