FY2022 EPS Estimates for Autoliv Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $7.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2023 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $80.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.94. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,432,000 after buying an additional 1,513,746 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Autoliv by 108.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,728,000 after acquiring an additional 877,575 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Autoliv by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

