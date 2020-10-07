FY2023 EPS Estimates for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lifted by Analyst

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 1,772.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,431,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,181.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $5,285,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $200,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,864 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

