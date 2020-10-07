FY2024 EPS Estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Boosted by B.Riley Securit

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. B.Riley Securit analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08).

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

ALNA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $1.66 on Monday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

