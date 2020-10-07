FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Increased by G.Research

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – G.Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $31.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $30.15. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.74.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $682.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $688.19 and its 200 day moving average is $590.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

