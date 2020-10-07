G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Barclays

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

GIII has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 2.37. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

