G.Research Comments on Actuant Corporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) – Analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Actuant in a report issued on Friday, October 2nd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. G.Research also issued estimates for Actuant’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

NASDAQ EPAC opened at $19.36 on Monday. Actuant has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Actuant by 13.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Actuant by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Actuant by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 12.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

