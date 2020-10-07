G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

GTHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

GTHX stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $470.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.06.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after buying an additional 510,014 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 420,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1,253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 141,503 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 141,296 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

