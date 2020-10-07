Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) Director Darcy Will Buys 3,600 Shares

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) Director Darcy Will acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$17,676.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,441,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,077,966.31.

Darcy Will also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Darcy Will acquired 100 shares of Gamehost stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$489.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Darcy Will acquired 8,250 shares of Gamehost stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Darcy Will acquired 1,750 shares of Gamehost stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$9,800.00.

Shares of Gamehost stock opened at C$4.89 on Wednesday. Gamehost Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$3.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.33.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.80 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gamehost Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

