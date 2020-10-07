GAPS Price Tops $0.24 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One GAPS token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $101,980.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAPS has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,596.46 or 1.00046232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00045122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005470 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 132.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001424 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00152787 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00024893 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

