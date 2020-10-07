Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

GNRC stock opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. Generac has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $213.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Generac by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after buying an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,549,000 after buying an additional 98,603 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,056,000 after acquiring an additional 574,847 shares during the last quarter.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

