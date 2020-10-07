Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 26,542 Shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) (ASX:BAF) Stock

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) (ASX:BAF) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 26,542 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,967.43 ($17,119.59).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 24,001 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,768.91 ($15,549.22).

On Monday, September 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 26,631 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,047.79 ($17,177.00).

On Friday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 27,155 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,222.26 ($17,301.61).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 28,301 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,819.98 ($17,728.56).

On Monday, September 14th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 33,573 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,678.53 ($21,198.95).

On Thursday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 31,150 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,598.90 ($19,713.50).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.77.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) Company Profile

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.