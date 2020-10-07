Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 127,052 Shares of Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 127,052 shares of Wam Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$266,428.04 ($190,305.75).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Wam Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

Wam Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

