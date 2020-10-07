Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Sells 176,662 Shares of WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) (ASX:WAX) Stock

WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) (ASX:WAX) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 176,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.51 ($1.08), for a total value of A$266,759.62 ($190,542.59).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) alerts:

On Wednesday, September 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 136,087 shares of WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.42 ($1.02), for a total value of A$193,515.71 ($138,225.51).

On Friday, September 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 233,809 shares of WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.44 ($1.03), for a total value of A$336,918.77 ($240,656.26).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 12th. WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -243.90%.

About WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX)

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.