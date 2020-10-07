Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 8.7% Higher

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.99. 12,562,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 13,010,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

