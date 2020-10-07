Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GBCI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $34.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos purchased 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.