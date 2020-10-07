GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. DZ Bank dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,820.81 ($23.79).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,447.65 ($18.92) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,493.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,577.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11344.1649718 EPS for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

