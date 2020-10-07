Glen William Herrick Sells 8,854 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $175,132.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CASH opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.08. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,818,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 181,513 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,367 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

