GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

GLNCY stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.72. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.