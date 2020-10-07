Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $206.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.59.

Global Payments stock opened at $174.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,333 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

