Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Receives GBX 1,615 Consensus PT from Analysts

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,615 ($21.10).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get Go-Ahead Group alerts:

In related news, insider Elodie Brian purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,989.81). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,444 shares of company stock worth $2,019,360.

Shares of LON GOG opened at GBX 580.50 ($7.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12. Go-Ahead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.17). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 643.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 889.88.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Go-Ahead Group will post 16781.1130063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.