Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Desjardins also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at C$5.46 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.56 and a 52-week high of C$6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.40 million and a P/E ratio of -12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$118.73 million during the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.