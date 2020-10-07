Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €27.60 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €27.60 ($32.47) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €22.95 ($27.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.63. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.