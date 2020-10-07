Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ISNPY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

