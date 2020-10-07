Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE:SNY opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

