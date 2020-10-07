Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.29. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 92,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 123.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.