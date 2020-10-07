Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.43.

NYSE:GS opened at $201.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.50. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

