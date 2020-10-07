Goldman Sachs Group Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $270.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.57.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 2.50. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $242.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $14,976,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,157,215.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,885,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. FMR LLC grew its position in Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after buying an additional 396,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 408.5% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 37.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

