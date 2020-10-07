Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AJX. TheStreet raised shares of Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Great Ajax stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 12.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 79,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 19.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 87.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

