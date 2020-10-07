Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $34.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $13.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

