Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum Sells 4,067 Shares

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $132,096.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GBX opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 36,682 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 116,927 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

