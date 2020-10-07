H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 150 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been assigned a SEK 150 price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group set a SEK 133 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 195 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 130 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 155 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 147.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is SEK 144.90 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 159.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a fifty-two week low of SEK 129.22 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 245.80.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

