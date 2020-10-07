Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HNR1. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €126.40 ($148.71) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €149.36 ($175.72).

FRA HNR1 opened at €136.00 ($160.00) on Monday. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company has a 50-day moving average of €138.16 and a 200-day moving average of €141.87.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

